Burger-joint entrepreneur Andrew Puzder, the nominee to run the U.S. Labor Department, co-wrote a 2010 book offering a turgid - if mercifully brief - manifesto on how to get people working. But Puzder's jobs may lack the qualities the government agency was created to champion.

The French presidential candidate has assumed the popular guise of an outsider who connects with voters, promising a glorious future. But this philosopher-banker loves the EU and pro-growth reform. President Macron might offer a helpful mix of vigour, rigour and active optimism.