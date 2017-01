E-book

Breakingviews predicts a shaken-up world in 2017 After the upheavals of 2016, governments, companies and investors face unfamiliar terrain. Once-unthinkable scenarios, good or bad, now seem possible. From the U.S. economy to European elections, from M&A to magic mushrooms, our financial insights offer a guide to the year ahead.

Features

Review: Supporting character stars in Buffett film A new documentary about the Berkshire Hathaway billionaire is more personal than business. Buffett shares old home movies and lets down his guard a bit to talk about his parents, formative moments and other memories. The influence of his late wife Susie resonates most powerfully. Breakdown: Border tariff vs. border-adjustment tax Donald Trump wants to hit firms that outsource with a simple levy on imports. GOPers in Congress have pitched a more complex idea built into a corporate-tax overhaul, which might more reliably offset the effects of lower tax rates. The plans create different winners and losers.

Breakingviews Podcasts

Viewsroom: Trump’s borderline tax ideas Two competing tariff ideas from President Trump and congressional Republicans bring merits but mostly unforeseen risks. Meanwhile, any cut in the corporate tax rate will benefit hapless Yahoo and its Asian holdings. Plus, why it pays to bet against Davos Man's thinking.

Columns

Holding: U.S. trials courting a welcome comeback Wells Fargo's crackdown on fake-account cases and judicial digs at in-house SEC tribunals intensify the outcry against stifling of lawsuits. Now the Supreme Court is mulling a revival of the right of workers to sue. Renewed access to judge and jury would be good for U.S. justice. Cox: Buy Amazon, short the euro zone, readers say Those are two ideas to emerge from people who attended Breakingviews predictions events in London, New York, Hong Kong and Singapore. Our audiences also anticipated a U.S. recession in 2019 and expected the family car to outlast supermarkets, television, the euro and NAFTA.

