After the upheavals of 2016, governments, companies and investors face unfamiliar terrain. Once-unthinkable scenarios, good or bad, now seem possible. From the U.S. economy to European elections, from M&A to magic mushrooms, our financial insights offer a guide to the year ahead.

Edward Thorp, the card-counter who bewildered Las Vegas before conquering Wall Street, flaunts his storytelling skills in "A Man for All Markets." His connection to so many defining moments in finance makes for a compelling memoir. Only the investment tips are out of place.

Plenty of federal programs exist to help leverage private funds eager to invest in infrastructure and make President-elect Donald Trump's $1 trln plan work, argues lobbyist James Courtovich. What's missing is cooperation in Washington to hold municipal bond issuers accountable.

The virtual absence of senior Republicans and top dogs from the soon-to-be Trump administration at the World Economic Forum leaves U.S. executives to field queries about the country's direction from their worried global counterparts. Breakingviews offers a helpful cheat sheet.