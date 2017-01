E-book

Breakingviews predicts a shaken-up world in 2017 After the upheavals of 2016, governments, companies and investors face unfamiliar terrain. Once-unthinkable scenarios, good or bad, now seem possible. From the U.S. economy to European elections, from M&A to magic mushrooms, our financial insights offer a guide to the year ahead.

Review: Mapping out China’s fast-changing internet The world's largest mobile economy is powered by an internet with Chinese characteristics, says Winston Ma. His book is an insightful guide to the forces behind the country's thriving tech sector. But it turns a blind eye to challenges faced by outsiders like Facebook and Airbnb. Beware cracks in Trump’s infrastructure plan Two of the president-elect's advisers have drafted a superficially appealing outline, but tax credits involved are giveaways to businesses and investors. The assumptions are fanciful, too. While new ideas are welcome, spurring $1 trln of funding demands a bigger government role.

Viewsroom: Trump’s trickle-down ethics failure The president-elect's attempt to avoid conflicts of interest while in the White House is window dressing that sets a bad example for his administration. Meanwhile, Trump's shadow hangs over the Detroit Auto Show. And his infrastructure plan is not as straightforward as it seems.

