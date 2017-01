After the upheavals of 2016, governments, companies and investors face unfamiliar terrain. Once-unthinkable scenarios, good or bad, now seem possible. From the U.S. economy to European elections, from M&A to magic mushrooms, our financial insights offer a guide to the year ahead.

Economists Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky changed our understanding of how people make decisions. "The Undoing Project" by Michael Lewis is a vivid and insightful account of their partnership. However, it also raises questions about why faith in rational humans is so enduring.

Britain's keenly awaited anti-graft strategy has been delayed. The UK had looked to be making headway in reducing the billions of pounds laundered through London. The risk is this gets lost in the rush to quit the EU - or even that UK shadiness is seen as worth clinging to.

The dawn of a new populist era will bring even more corporate jargon and political euphemisms to the global lexicon. Think "import substitution" after trade barriers go up, or "fiscal space" as doublespeak for blowing through budgets. Breakingviews columnists place some bets.