The City of Lights has been on a charm offensive with London’s financial castaways. And the pitch made to dozens of U.S., Chinese and Japanese firms – not to mention French expats – is convincing. What is less persuasive is the complacency around the Republic’s presidential race.

President Trump's Supreme Court pick has opposed class-action suits and the power of federal agencies while rarely opining on finance. Like many justices, he may also change his views. As a solid, whip-smart conservative, though, he'll fit right in with a business-friendly court.