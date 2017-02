Switching from the touchstone of economics to broader measures of value would be more truthful and could make the world a fairer place, Lorenzo Fioramonti argues. But his optimistic vision overlooks the inevitability of growth and integration – and humans' competitive drive.

President Trump's trade-tariff threats and his temporary immigration ban risk undermining business-friendly policies like deregulation and tax cuts. Meanwhile, he has nominated a Supreme Court justice. And Under Armour takes center stage in the battle for shareholder rights.

President Trump's Supreme Court pick has opposed class-action suits and the power of federal agencies while rarely opining on finance. Like many justices, he may also change his views. As a solid, whip-smart conservative, though, he'll fit right in with a business-friendly court.

Burger-joint entrepreneur Andrew Puzder, the nominee to run the U.S. Labor Department, co-wrote a 2010 book offering a turgid - if mercifully brief - manifesto on how to get people working. But Puzder's jobs may lack the qualities the government agency was created to champion.