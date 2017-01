Breakingviews Podcasts

Viewsroom Predictions 2017: Part 1 Breakingviews columnists from Europe, Asia and the United States discuss what’s ahead, including Donald Trump and inequality, how smaller M&A deals will shine over big acquisitions, and why Disney may ponder buying Netflix. Plus, what we got right – and wrong – about 2016.

Columns

Hadas: Russian Revolution won’t be the last Soviet communism initially looked like the future, but rapidly became a cruel failure. Its disappearance left big-government democratic capitalism as the sole surviving system. A century later, that hybrid model is now under global threat. It might not last another century. Guest view: China’s currency faces big 2017 test With rising U.S. interest rates and trade tensions, stop-gap measures from Chinese authorities won't keep the renminbi from depreciating, argues former Citibank executive William Rhodes. The longer reforms are postponed, the greater will be the eventual cost to economic growth.

Features

Banking whales have had their day A year ago, Bank of England boss Mark Carney suggested regulators had cracked the "too big to fail" bank problem. Yet new rules keep coming, and international cohesion is fading. The biggest cross-border lenders like HSBC will find it ever harder to make their cost of capital. Uber’s $70 bln value accrues mainly to customers Exiting cutthroat China should help, yet the ride-share giant may still lose $2.8 bln in EBITDA this year. Competition is tough even in U.S. cities like New York. Economics suggests Uber is valuable to its passengers. Turning a profit for investors, though, is a different story.

E-book

Trump’s four phases will guide next four years The reality-TV star is upending the global order in real time. As CEOs, world leaders and investors try to interpret what's in store, a new Breakingviews e-book chronicles Trump the businessman, candidate, populist and president-elect. Who he surrounds himself with is paramount.

Dream Team